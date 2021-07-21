Zacks: Analysts Expect Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) to Announce $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.42. Calavo Growers posted earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 45.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Calavo Growers.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $276.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.63 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 0.47%. Calavo Growers’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Calavo Growers in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 36.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 5.6% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVGW stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.00. 3,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,108. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 224.74 and a beta of 0.88. Calavo Growers has a 52 week low of $56.16 and a 52 week high of $85.40.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

