Zacks: Analysts Expect First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) will post sales of $23.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.30 million and the lowest is $23.05 million. First Guaranty Bancshares posted sales of $22.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full year sales of $92.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $90.58 million to $93.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $98.08 million, with estimates ranging from $96.46 million to $99.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Guaranty Bancshares.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 17.31%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FGBI. Zacks Investment Research cut First Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other First Guaranty Bancshares news, Director William K. Hood purchased 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $45,956.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 182,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,530,330.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William K. Hood purchased 4,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $83,011.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 182,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,530,330.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 13,448 shares of company stock valued at $260,219 in the last 90 days. 42.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 284,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 19,039 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael grew its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 70,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 42,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

First Guaranty Bancshares stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.01. 13,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.21. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $21.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

