Zacks: Analysts Expect Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) to post ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.22). Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes posted earnings per share of ($0.81) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will report full year earnings of ($2.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($1.85). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.93 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOL. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $5.90 price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $11.05 to $9.85 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.41.

Shares of GOL opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.59. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $11.43.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOL. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1,306.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 238.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter worth $77,000. F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter worth $124,000. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (GOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.