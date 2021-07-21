Zacks: Analysts Expect McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) to Post $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for McAfee’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that McAfee will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.47. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow McAfee.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.63 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

MCFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McAfee from $30.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised McAfee from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. McAfee currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.79.

Shares of MCFE stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $26.34. The stock had a trading volume of 7,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,217. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.83. McAfee has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $29.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. McAfee’s payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCFE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of McAfee by 4.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in McAfee in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McAfee by 251.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. increased its holdings in shares of McAfee by 30.0% in the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McAfee in the first quarter valued at $109,000. 30.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

