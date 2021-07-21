Zacks: Analysts Expect Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $837.10 Million

Equities analysts predict that Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) will report $837.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $836.10 million to $838.10 million. Service Co. International reported sales of $820.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full-year sales of $3.47 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Service Co. International.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Service Co. International had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 37.81%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE SCI traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,321. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $37.94 and a 1-year high of $58.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.66.

Service Co. International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 12th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 143,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $8,050,967.10. Also, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 20,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $1,105,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 144,999 shares in the company, valued at $7,745,846.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,900 shares of company stock worth $11,605,626 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 246.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Service Co. International (SCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.