Zacks: Analysts Expect Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) to Post -$0.25 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) will report earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Veracyte’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is ($0.21). Veracyte reported earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.20). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.28). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Veracyte.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.52 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 52.87%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VCYT shares. TheStreet downgraded Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Veracyte from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist lowered their target price on Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Veracyte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.90.

In other news, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $213,691.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,081 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $314,475.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,459.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,883 shares of company stock worth $702,073 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Veracyte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,261,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Veracyte by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 96,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 17,501 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 16.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,014,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 34.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,977,000.

Shares of VCYT stock traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $38.79. The stock had a trading volume of 21,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,182. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -35.26 and a beta of 0.73. Veracyte has a 1 year low of $28.37 and a 1 year high of $86.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.77.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

