Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) to Post $0.56 EPS

Equities analysts expect Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) to announce $0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.66. Alerus Financial reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.53. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alerus Financial.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $62.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.12 million. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 16.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of ALRS stock opened at $28.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $496.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.34. Alerus Financial has a 52 week low of $17.88 and a 52 week high of $34.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 202,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 17,964 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the period. 36.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

