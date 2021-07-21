Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.38 Billion

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) will post $5.38 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Altria Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.30 billion and the highest is $5.43 billion. Altria Group posted sales of $5.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full-year sales of $21.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.13 billion to $21.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $21.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.84 billion to $23.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS.

MO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 263.3% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,571,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,924,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Altria Group has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altria Group (MO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Altria Group (NYSE:MO)

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.