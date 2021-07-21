Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.38 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) will post $5.38 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Altria Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.30 billion and the highest is $5.43 billion. Altria Group posted sales of $5.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full-year sales of $21.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.13 billion to $21.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $21.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.84 billion to $23.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Altria Group.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS.

MO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 263.3% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,571,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,924,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Altria Group has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altria Group (MO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.