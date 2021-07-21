Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) to announce ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cryoport’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.15). Cryoport posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.36). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cryoport.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 443.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CYRX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cryoport has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.89.

In other Cryoport news, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,417 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $278,975.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $2,701,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,318,360.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 796,760 shares of company stock valued at $47,611,256 over the last ninety days. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,545 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $14,175,000 after buying an additional 64,752 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,528 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $13,915,000 after buying an additional 51,770 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 194.3% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,988,396 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $103,416,000 after buying an additional 1,312,860 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 1st quarter valued at $14,584,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CYRX stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.32. 4,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,264. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.14. Cryoport has a 1-year low of $30.64 and a 1-year high of $84.97. The company has a current ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.76 and a beta of 0.89.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

