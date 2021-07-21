Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $596.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) will announce sales of $596.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $609.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $586.60 million. KAR Auction Services reported sales of $419.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full year sales of $2.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $581.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.55 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on KAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. KAR Auction Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.13.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 49.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 50.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the first quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services in the first quarter valued at about $167,000.

Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $16.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. KAR Auction Services has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $20.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.64.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

