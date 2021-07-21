Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $352.90 Million

Equities analysts expect that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) will post sales of $352.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $358.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $346.00 million. Park-Ohio posted sales of $228.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full year sales of $1.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Park-Ohio.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.30 million.

Several research firms have commented on PKOH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Park-Ohio from $37.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other Park-Ohio news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $202,886.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,260 shares in the company, valued at $474,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 301.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 26.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 62.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 7.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 185.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares during the period. 52.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PKOH traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.10. Park-Ohio has a 12-month low of $14.18 and a 12-month high of $41.78. The stock has a market cap of $399.35 million, a P/E ratio of 71.24 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

