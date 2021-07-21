Zacks: Brokerages Expect Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Will Post Earnings of $2.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Braskem’s earnings. Braskem posted earnings of ($1.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 291.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Braskem will report full year earnings of $5.40 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.83 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Braskem.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braskem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Braskem from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Braskem in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Braskem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NYSE BAK traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $23.95. 3,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,333. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.87. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.14 and a beta of 1.60. Braskem has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $25.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Braskem during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Braskem by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 17,069 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Braskem by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braskem in the 1st quarter valued at about $492,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Braskem by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 69,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 35,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

