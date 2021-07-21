Zacks: Brokerages Expect Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) to Announce -$0.35 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.35) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Microbot Medical’s earnings. Microbot Medical reported earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Microbot Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.45) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Microbot Medical.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Microbot Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of Microbot Medical stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $7.27. The company had a trading volume of 70,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,984. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.52. Microbot Medical has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $12.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Microbot Medical by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Microbot Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in Microbot Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microbot Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microbot Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, and Liberty micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; a disposable self-propelled locomotive device to treat capabilities within tubular lumens, such as the blood vessels, respiratory, and the urinary and GI tracts; a combination of a guidewire and microcatheter technologies that are used for endoluminal surgery; and maneuver guidewire, microcatheters, and over-the-wire devices within the body's vasculature.

