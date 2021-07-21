Zacks: Brokerages Expect Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.99 Million

Equities analysts predict that Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) will report sales of $19.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Progenity’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.20 million and the highest is $23.78 million. Progenity reported sales of $17.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Progenity will report full-year sales of $64.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $61.44 million to $68.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $47.25 million, with estimates ranging from $37.90 million to $56.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Progenity.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $24.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.24 million.

PROG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Progenity from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Progenity from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.83.

Progenity stock opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. Progenity has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $10.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.83. The firm has a market cap of $144.54 million and a PE ratio of -0.26.

In related news, major shareholder Athyrium Capital Management, L acquired 8,097,166 shares of Progenity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.02. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Progenity by 412.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 21,685 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Progenity by 4,195.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 23,328 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Progenity during the first quarter worth about $12,483,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Progenity during the first quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Progenity by 244.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 25,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Progenity

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

