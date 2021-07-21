Zacks: Brokerages Expect STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Brokerages predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) will announce $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.51. STAG Industrial reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for STAG Industrial.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.82 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 32.77% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STAG. Capital One Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. STAG Industrial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $40.07 on Friday. STAG Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $40.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.72%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Surevest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter worth about $1,279,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in STAG Industrial by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 299,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after buying an additional 15,930 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in STAG Industrial by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,414,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in STAG Industrial by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 645,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,415,000 after buying an additional 23,594 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STAG Industrial (STAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.