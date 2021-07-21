Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) to Sell

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AkzoNobel is a leading global paints and coatings company and a major producer of specialty chemicals. Their portfolio includes brands such as Dulux, Sikkens, International, Interpon and Eka. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Akzo Nobel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Akzo Nobel stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.57. 32,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,773. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.22. Akzo Nobel has a 52 week low of $30.91 and a 52 week high of $44.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Akzo Nobel will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood and other building materials.

