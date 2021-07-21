Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avaya Holdings Corp. provides real-time communication applications. The company offer portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications which provide on premises, in the cloud or a hybrid. Avaya Holdings Corp. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

AVYA opened at $24.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.72 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. Avaya has a 52-week low of $11.89 and a 52-week high of $34.06.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.52 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 100.08%. Avaya’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($7.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avaya will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Avaya in the first quarter valued at $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Avaya during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Avaya during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Avaya during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Avaya during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

