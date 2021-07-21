Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) to Sell

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galp Energia SGPS SA is an energy company engaged in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It is also engaged in refining and marketing of oil products, natural gas marketing and sales and power generation. Galp Energia offers products within the following groups: motor fuels, natural gas, LPG, bitumen, chemicals and lubricants. The Company also offers gas appliances for cooking, heating or lighting. Galp Energia SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GLPEY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays downgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Galp Energia, SGPS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

GLPEY opened at $4.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.76. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $6.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Galp Energia, SGPS had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

