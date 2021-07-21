Zacks Investment Research Downgrades INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INVO Bioscience is a medical device company, headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, focused on creating simplified, lower cost treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It engages in the development and manufacture of its lead product, INVOcell, a novel medical device used in infertility treatment that enables egg fertilization and early embryo development in the woman’s vaginal cavity. The company was founded by Claude Ranoux, MD, a noted expert in the field of reproductive health, infertility and embryology. INVO Bioscience focuses on selling its product to IVF centers and physicians through distributors, as well as directly to physicians in Europe, Canada, Latin America, and the Middle East. “

INVO opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.39. INVO Bioscience has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $12.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of -1.13.

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.08). INVO Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 974.33% and a negative net margin of 639.14%. The company had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that INVO Bioscience will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVO. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of INVO Bioscience by 52.0% during the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 950,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after buying an additional 325,125 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of INVO Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $352,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of INVO Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of INVO Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of INVO Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INVO BioScience, Inc focuses on the creation of treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It offers a patented medical device that is used for infertility treatment under the name INVOcell. The company was founded by Kathleen Karloff and Claude Ranoux on January 5, 2007 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

