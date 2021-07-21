Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) to Sell

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KOMATSU LTD., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is the world’s second largest manufacturer of earthmoving and construction machines, with annual revenues of 7,580 million euros (9.2 billion US$) and more than 30.000 employees worldwide. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS KMTUY opened at $24.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Komatsu has a 52-week low of $18.96 and a 52-week high of $32.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.22. The firm has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.33.

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

