Zacks Investment Research Lowers Atento (NYSE:ATTO) to Hold

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atento S.A. is a provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM BPO) services in Latin America and Spain. Its CRM BPO services include customer service, sales, credit management, technical support, back office, and service desk, as well as other BPO process services, such as training activities, workstation infrastructure, interactive voice response port implementation, telecommunications infrastructure, application development, and others. The Company’s clients are mostly multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and finance, health, consumption and public administration, among others. Atento S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Atento from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of Atento stock opened at $24.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Atento has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $39.10. The firm has a market cap of $374.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.71.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.60 million. Atento had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atento will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Atento in the first quarter worth $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Atento during the fourth quarter worth $499,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Atento by 3,584.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 199,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 193,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.94% of the company’s stock.

About Atento

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management, and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office, as well as applications-processing and credit-management.

