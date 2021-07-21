Zacks Investment Research Lowers Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) to Sell

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It is developing several product candidates in neurology and psychiatry to address opportunities in epilepsy and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rockville, Maryland. “

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

SUPN opened at $26.99 on Wednesday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $34.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.25.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.15). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $130.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.77 million. Analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 167.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 99.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.