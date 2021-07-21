Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) to Buy

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.09% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel, proprietary therapeutics to transform radiotherapy in cancer. The company’s product candidate is GC4419, a highly selective and potent small molecule dismutase mimetic which is designed to rapidly convert superoxide to hydrogen peroxide. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, PA. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GRTX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Galera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Galera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

GRTX opened at $9.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $244.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.64. Galera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.08.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts expect that Galera Therapeutics will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Linda West acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.13 per share, with a total value of $91,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRTX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 536,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 114,325 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 10,142 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 407.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 27,796 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galera Therapeutics Company Profile

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

