Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) to “Hold”

Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Triterras Inc. is a fintech company. It is focused on trade and trade finance. The company launched and operates Kratos(TM) for commodity trading and trade finance platforms. Triterras Fintech Pte. Ltd., formerly known as Netfin Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on Triterras from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Triterras stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.22. 240,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,216. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.10. Triterras has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Triterras by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 836,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 494,385 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Triterras during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,476,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Triterras during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,316,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Triterras during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,112,000. Finally, Untitled Investments LP purchased a new stake in Triterras during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,974,000. Institutional investors own 14.31% of the company’s stock.

About Triterras

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

