Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) to Hold

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veritone, Inc. is an artificial intelligence company. It developed the Veritone Platform, which unlocks the power of AI-based cognitive computing to transform and analyze unstructured public and private audio and video data for clients in the media, politics, legal and law enforcement industries. Veritone, Inc. is based in Newport Beach, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ VERI traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,101. Veritone has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $50.34. The company has a market cap of $600.66 million, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 3.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.38.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $18.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 102.59% and a negative return on equity of 105.85%. Equities analysts predict that Veritone will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritone in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Veritone during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Veritone during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Veritone during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Veritone by 300.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the period. 47.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

