Zano Price Hits $2.27 (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 21st. Zano has a market capitalization of $24.41 million and $245,495.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zano has traded up 19.5% against the US dollar. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.27 or 0.00007172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zano alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,675.57 or 0.99923103 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00032051 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.47 or 0.01159205 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.35 or 0.00344944 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.10 or 0.00435651 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006084 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00005170 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004265 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00050183 BTC.

About Zano

Zano is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,766,114 coins and its circulating supply is 10,736,614 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zano is zano.org . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.