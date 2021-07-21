Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 552,800 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the June 15th total of 439,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 266,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $519.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $510.65. The firm has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56 and a beta of 1.59. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $246.83 and a 52-week high of $549.98.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current year.

ZBRA has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.43.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 226,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $6,690,537.77. Also, insider Cristen L. Kogl sold 499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.30, for a total transaction of $250,647.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,674 shares of company stock valued at $33,802,066 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,955,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,919,088,000 after acquiring an additional 12,320 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 260.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,423,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,856 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,124,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,603,000 after acquiring an additional 144,195 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,473,000 after acquiring an additional 568,613 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 951,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,588,000 after acquiring an additional 32,682 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

