ZENZO Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.26 Million (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 21st. ZENZO has a market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $1,302.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZENZO has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. One ZENZO coin can now be bought for $0.0424 or 0.00000133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ZENZO

ZNZ is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

