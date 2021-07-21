Zimmer Partners LP Buys 125,000 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 250.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $24,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 219,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,891,000 after acquiring an additional 59,543 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at $430,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 187.1% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $246,504.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,351.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,716 shares of company stock valued at $718,237 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXST traded up $4.13 on Wednesday, reaching $145.52. 3,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,342. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.42 and a one year high of $163.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $1.31. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 16.12%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NXST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.71.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

