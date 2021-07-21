Zimmer Partners LP Has $100.97 Million Stock Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Zimmer Partners LP cut its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,500,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52,091 shares during the quarter. Agree Realty makes up about 1.4% of Zimmer Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Zimmer Partners LP’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $100,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 78.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,745,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,019 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 17.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,230,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $823,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,879 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new position in Agree Realty during the first quarter worth about $63,357,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 45.4% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,257,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,983,000 after purchasing an additional 704,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Agree Realty during the first quarter worth about $42,735,000.

Agree Realty stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.54. 6,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,626. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24 and a beta of 0.32. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $74.68.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 37.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.50%.

Several brokerages have commented on ADC. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Mizuho lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.21.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

