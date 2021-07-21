Zimmer Partners LP Has $232.47 Million Holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,146,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,000 shares during the quarter. Altice USA accounts for about 3.2% of Zimmer Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Zimmer Partners LP’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $232,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam bought a new stake in Altice USA in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Altice USA by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Altice USA by 182.4% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.53.

Altice USA stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.12. The company had a trading volume of 36,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,953,872. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $38.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.93. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.27. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 528.76% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $102,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,350,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $87,443,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,719,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,905,339.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,608,832 shares of company stock valued at $96,576,915. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

