Zimmer Partners LP Invests $51.01 Million in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,259,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,011,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 53.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 303.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 52.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 5,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $145,013.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,049.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SJI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America raised South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. South Jersey Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

SJI traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,106. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $29.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.45.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $674.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.25 million. Equities analysts expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.303 dividend. This is a boost from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.02%.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

