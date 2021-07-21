Zimmer Partners LP Sells 445,695 Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Zimmer Partners LP reduced its stake in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,104,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 445,695 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP owned approximately 0.48% of VEREIT worth $42,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in VEREIT by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 122,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 17,382 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 161.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,187,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,864,000 after buying an additional 733,869 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the fourth quarter worth $399,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the fourth quarter worth $2,218,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

VER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VEREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.57.

VER traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $49.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,199. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. VEREIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $49.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). VEREIT had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $290.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. VEREIT’s payout ratio is presently 59.49%.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

