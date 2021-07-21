Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Zosano Pharma Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a transdermal micro needle patch system to deliver formulations of existing drugs through the skin for the treatment of a variety of indications. The Company’s lead product candidates include Weekly ZP-PTH for severe osteoporosis; ZP-Glucagon for severe hypoglycemia and ZP-Triptan, for migraine. Zosano Pharma Corporation is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

ZSAN stock opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $82.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 3.80. Zosano Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $3.06.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zosano Pharma will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $90,657.68. Insiders have sold 15,883 shares of company stock valued at $102,700 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zosano Pharma during the first quarter worth $199,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Zosano Pharma by 954.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 41,530 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Zosano Pharma during the first quarter worth $33,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Zosano Pharma during the first quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Zosano Pharma during the first quarter worth $52,000. 10.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zosano Pharma

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics and other bioactive molecules to patients suffering from migraine using its transdermal microneedle system. Its lead product candidate is Qtrypta (M207), a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the acute treatment of migraine.

