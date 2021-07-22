-$0.11 EPS Expected for MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) to post ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MediWound’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.07). MediWound also posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MediWound will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MediWound.

Get MediWound alerts:

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 million. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 125.38% and a negative net margin of 41.37%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDWD. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of MediWound in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of MDWD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.25. 3,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,698. MediWound has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.14. The stock has a market cap of $115.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.53.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MediWound in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MediWound by 33.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 10,271 shares during the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in MediWound in the first quarter worth $3,700,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in MediWound by 6.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 44,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in MediWound by 24.9% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 331,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 66,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MediWound (MDWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.