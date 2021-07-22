$0.11 EPS Expected for MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) to post earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings. MiX Telematics reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.49. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MiX Telematics.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $34.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.50 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MIXT. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on MiX Telematics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

MiX Telematics stock opened at $13.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.66. MiX Telematics has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $16.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.39 million, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.0739 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.62%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in MiX Telematics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 91,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 3,529.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 14,190 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in MiX Telematics by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 18,808 shares during the period. 34.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

