$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) will announce earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for The Trade Desk’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. The Trade Desk reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Trade Desk will report full year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Trade Desk.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $219.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on The Trade Desk to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on The Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised The Trade Desk to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Securities raised The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.96.

NASDAQ TTD traded down $1.03 on Friday, reaching $73.12. The stock had a trading volume of 69,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,771,756. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.52. The Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $40.40 and a 1-year high of $97.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.36, a P/E/G ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 2.51.

In other The Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,821 shares in the company, valued at $8,292,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $541,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,930,981 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 55 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Trade Desk (TTD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.