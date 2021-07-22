-$0.21 EPS Expected for PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for PDS Biotechnology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.24). PDS Biotechnology reported earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.67). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PDS Biotechnology.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $6.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

In other news, CFO Voorhees Seth Van acquired 17,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $149,999.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,999.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steve C. Glover acquired 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 63,790 shares in the company, valued at $542,215. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 16,655 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 77,911 shares during the period. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 9,885 shares during the period. 11.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PDS Biotechnology stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.33. The company had a trading volume of 505,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,471. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.02 million, a PE ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.33. PDS Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $13.48.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

