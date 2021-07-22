-$0.25 EPS Expected for Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) to report earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cree’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.23). Cree reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Cree will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.88). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cree.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.39 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 60.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CREE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. New Street Research initiated coverage on Cree in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cree from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cree from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Cree from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cree presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.92.

Shares of Cree stock opened at $93.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.21. Cree has a 12 month low of $56.39 and a 12 month high of $129.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cree by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in Cree by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Cree by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,116 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Cree by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,065 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cree by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,447 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

