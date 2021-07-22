$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) will announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Williams Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. The Williams Companies posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Williams Companies will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Williams Companies.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

The Williams Companies stock opened at $25.28 on Monday. The Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in The Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in The Williams Companies by 136.8% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

