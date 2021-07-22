$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.31. TTM Technologies posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TTM Technologies.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $526.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.20 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TTMI shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.75. 49,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,664. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TTM Technologies has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $15.36.

In related news, COO Philip Titterton sold 7,226 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $104,487.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,472.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $38,111.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,110.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,577 shares of company stock worth $403,136 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 692,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,045,000 after buying an additional 9,884 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 600,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 199,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $871,000.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TTM Technologies (TTMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.