$0.30 EPS Expected for Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) will announce $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Luxfer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.28. Luxfer posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Luxfer.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Luxfer had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $85.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LXFR. Zacks Investment Research cut Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Luxfer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, insider Graham Wardlow sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $139,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,225 shares in the company, valued at $549,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 33.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 0.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 152,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 54.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 111,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. 90.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LXFR traded down $1.08 on Thursday, hitting $19.80. 2,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.40. Luxfer has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $23.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.27 million, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Luxfer’s payout ratio is 53.76%.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

