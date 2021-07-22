$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to post earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.37. American Campus Communities also reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.94. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.18 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

ACC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

In related news, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,122,663.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Campus Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in American Campus Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. FMR LLC raised its position in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Motco raised its position in American Campus Communities by 19,211.1% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock opened at $50.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,255.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.96. American Campus Communities has a 12-month low of $31.07 and a 12-month high of $51.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is presently 94.95%.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

