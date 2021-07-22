$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Thomson Reuters also reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 98.69% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

TRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.40.

TRI stock opened at $103.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of $68.09 and a 52 week high of $103.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 41.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRI. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 82,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 54,631 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

