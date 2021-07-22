-$0.52 EPS Expected for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.52) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the lowest is ($0.59). Fate Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.43) to ($1.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.50) to ($1.61). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $11.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 461.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FATE shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Fate Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.89.

In related news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total transaction of $2,233,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,994,550.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total transaction of $2,557,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,793 shares in the company, valued at $36,124,115.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Quilter Plc grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 7,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 353.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

FATE stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,215. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.56 and a beta of 1.67. Fate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $29.37 and a 1 year high of $121.16.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

