-$0.65 EPS Expected for Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) will post ($0.65) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.69) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.61). Aerie Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.83) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.84) to ($2.21). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($0.79). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.03). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.13% and a negative return on equity of 337.04%. The business had revenue of $22.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.35 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AERI. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James set a $15.65 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.85.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.19 on Monday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $21.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AERI. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

