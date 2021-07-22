$0.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) to announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.93. Ultra Clean posted earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full-year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ultra Clean.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The firm had revenue of $417.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UCTT shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ultra Clean has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

In other news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 22,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $1,142,830.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,524.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $93,886.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,172.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,993 shares of company stock valued at $1,885,366 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 12.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,273,000 after buying an additional 840,392 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 167.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 704,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,867,000 after buying an additional 440,565 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,599,000 after buying an additional 34,835 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 8.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 660,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,328,000 after buying an additional 49,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 4,167.6% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 580,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,000,000 after buying an additional 566,800 shares in the last quarter. 74.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,686. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.42. Ultra Clean has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $65.33.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

