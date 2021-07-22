$1.01 EPS Expected for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) will report $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for ExlService’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $1.11. ExlService posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 90.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ExlService will report full-year earnings of $4.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ExlService.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $261.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.13 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 15.57%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXLS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.25.

EXLS opened at $108.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.43. ExlService has a 1-year low of $59.97 and a 1-year high of $110.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.94.

In other ExlService news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total value of $2,079,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,375,016.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total transaction of $86,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,644.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 10,000 shares of company stock worth $1,074,450 and have sold 22,900 shares worth $2,263,980. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,788,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after buying an additional 14,155 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 3,500.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after buying an additional 58,388 shares during the period. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

