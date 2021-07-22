$1.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) to report sales of $1.27 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.28 billion and the lowest is $1.26 billion. Encompass Health posted sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full-year sales of $5.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $5.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Encompass Health.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.25. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion.

EHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Encompass Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the second quarter worth $377,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Encompass Health by 18.4% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Encompass Health by 65.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 10,179 shares during the period. Invst LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the first quarter valued at $480,000. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the first quarter valued at about $391,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EHC opened at $79.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $60.44 and a 1-year high of $89.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

