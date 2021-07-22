$1.36 EPS Expected for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) to report $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Koppers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the highest is $1.42. Koppers posted earnings of $1.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Koppers will report full-year earnings of $4.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $4.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $4.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $407.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.90 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KOP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

Shares of KOP opened at $30.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.28. Koppers has a 1 year low of $18.92 and a 1 year high of $39.44. The company has a market capitalization of $638.05 million, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.44.

In related news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $606,859.86. Also, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $219,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,582.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOP. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 383.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koppers during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Koppers during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Koppers in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Koppers in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

